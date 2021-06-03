Washoe County school bus drivers raise questions about pay

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bus drivers in the Washoe County School District are raising questions about the possibility of not being paid for the last three days of school next week.

The spouse of one driver contacted KOLO 8, saying the drivers were told because they were paid for the three previously canceled school days, they would not be paid for the makeup days. The spouse, who asked to remain anonymous out of fears that the driver would be disciplined by the District said, “They were paid for the snow/smoke days but were ready, willing and able to work--some were on their way to work when they received the phone calls saying school had been canceled.”

June 7, 8 and 9 are considered makeup days for classes that were canceled due to heavy smoke and snow days.

The School District provided a statement to KOLO 8: “Washoe County School District bus drivers were compensated for their work on the canceled school days earlier in the school year, during the applicable pay period, as per the requirements of contingency days outlined in Nevada Revised Statute.”

The driver’s spouse who contacted KOLO 8 said there is talk among the drivers about not working on the last three days of classes. The School District’s responded in its statement: “Regarding a potential shortage, as with any day we may have a shortage our transportation department has contingency plans such as sub drivers and adjusting routes.”

The statement also noted that potential retention and hiring incentives will be discussed at the next Washoe County School Board of Trustees Meeting on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Board agenda item 5.03 would allow for hiring and retention bonuses of up to $2,000 per employee.

