Advertisement

Washoe County school bus drivers raise questions about pay

Washoe County School District School Bus
Washoe County School District School Bus(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:18 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bus drivers in the Washoe County School District are raising questions about the possibility of not being paid for the last three days of school next week.

The spouse of one driver contacted KOLO 8, saying the drivers were told because they were paid for the three previously canceled school days, they would not be paid for the makeup days. The spouse, who asked to remain anonymous out of fears that the driver would be disciplined by the District said, “They were paid for the snow/smoke days but were ready, willing and able to work--some were on their way to work when they received the phone calls saying school had been canceled.”

June 7, 8 and 9 are considered makeup days for classes that were canceled due to heavy smoke and snow days.

The School District provided a statement to KOLO 8: “Washoe County School District bus drivers were compensated for their work on the canceled school days earlier in the school year, during the applicable pay period, as per the requirements of contingency days outlined in Nevada Revised Statute.”

The driver’s spouse who contacted KOLO 8 said there is talk among the drivers about not working on the last three days of classes. The School District’s responded in its statement: “Regarding a potential shortage, as with any day we may have a shortage our transportation department has contingency plans such as sub drivers and adjusting routes.”

The statement also noted that potential retention and hiring incentives will be discussed at the next Washoe County School Board of Trustees Meeting on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Board agenda item 5.03 would allow for hiring and retention bonuses of up to $2,000 per employee.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Nevada
Nevada bans racially offensive mascots and ‘sundown sirens’
One person was killed in a rollover crash at I-580 and S. Virginia Street in Reno, Nev. on June...
Driver identified in early morning fatal accident on I-580 at S. Virginia
Seneca Newmoon and Raven Savage both had multiple warrants issued for their arrest.
Two in custody after late-night standoff
Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, left, and Justin Tyron Jackson
Two Oregon men face life in prison for Reno murder
No injuries were reported in a Friday morning crash in Cold Springs.
Man cited for failure to yield in Cold Springs crash

Latest News

Wolf Pack already facing elimination after 7-0 loss to UC Irvine to open Regionals
Stabbing graphic
Three stabbed in Carson City; suspects sought
Nevada State Prison open for tours
Former Nevada Maximum Security Prison Opens For Tours
Execution chamber in old state prison, Carson City, Nevada
Grim, foreboding, but fascinating, the state’s newest museum
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather