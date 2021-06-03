Advertisement

Two Oregon men face life in prison for Reno murder

Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, left, and Justin Tyron Jackson
Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, left, and Justin Tyron Jackson(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:41 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two men face life in prison after a Washoe District Court jury found them guilty of first degree murder and attempted robbery in the death of a Sparks man on Oct. 11, 2019.

Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, 24, and Justin Tyron Jackson, 55, both of Chiloquin, Ore., were found guilty in the murder of Christopher Dressler, 27, at a vacant lot on California Avenue.

Hutchinson and Jackson had threatened people with weapons at least twice earlier in the day, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said. Then they met Dressler at the Club Cal Neva. He walked with them to the California Avenue area where they tried to rob him and shot him, the district attorney’s office said.

Dressler was taken to a hospital but died. Police arrested the pair in the area and a jury found them guilty after a three-week trial.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 17 and the two face a maximum of life in prison without a chance for parole. The charges are enhanced because they used a deadly weapon to commit the crime.

