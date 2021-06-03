Advertisement

Two in custody after late-night standoff

Seneca Newmoon and Raven Savage both had multiple warrants issued for their arrest.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:54 AM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people are facing charges after a late-night standoff in Sparks.

According to police, officers were called to a home on C Street near 18th Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after learning a wanted man with outstanding warrants was inside. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a woman who also has outstanding warrants was also in the home.

Both Seneca Newmoon and Raven Savage refused to come out despite announcements from police.

S.W.A.T. eventually shot tear gas into the home, forcing the two out. Both Newmoon and Savage were taken into custody.

The multiple warrants issued against Newmoon include a Felony warrant out of Lyon County.

