Heat wave continues grip on all of Nevada, near-record highs

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:34 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A heatwave continues to grip the entire state of Nevada.

Near-record temperatures were forecast again Thursday, a day after a 50-year-old record fell in Reno at 98 degrees and the mercury soared to 107 in Las Vegas.

The weather system bringing the heat isn’t expected to move out of the region before the end of the weekend.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Friday for much of southern Nevada. That includes Las Vegas, which tied the old record of 107 set in 2003 on Wednesday. The weather service says the east side of the Las Vegas Valley could reach 110 on Thursday.

