Fugitive in Georgia drug trafficking case sentenced after arrest in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A California man convicted of trafficking drugs in Savannah, Georgia and who was captured in a Reno casino has been sentenced to 120 months in prison.

Antonio Acosta, 45, of Berkley, Calif. pleaded guilty to two counts of Interstate and Foreign Travel or Transportation in Aid of Racketeering Enterprises (Conspiracy to Distribute, and Distribution, of Controlled Substances).

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, Acosta and eight co-defendants were indicted in February 2014 on federal drug trafficking charges following a two-year investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team.

Court documents reveal, Acosta shipped kilogram quantities of cocaine through the U.S. Postal Service, and an extensive network of co-conspirators distributed those drugs throughout the greater Savannah area.

Investigators executed search warrants in multiple locations and seized large quantities of drugs, more than $200,000 in cash, multiple firearms, and drug distribution paraphernalia.

Seven of the co-defendants pled guilty to charges in the indictment and received sentences of up to 127 months in federal prison; an eighth co-defendant died shortly after indictment.

Acosta left the Savannah area, and was arrested July 29, 2020 while sitting at a gambling table at a Reno casino.

“This cocaine trafficker eluded justice and evaded law enforcement capture for six years,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. “With patience, investigative skill and relentless pursuit, this fugitive from justice was captured. This is a shining example of how DEA and its law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to pursue drug traffickers who run from justice.”

“The dedication of the CNT Agents and our partners across the country who worked together for years to investigate, apprehend, and prosecute Acosta is remarkable,” said Michael G. Sarhatt, Director of the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team. “The sentencing in this case demonstrates that no matter how long someone tries to hide, they will be held responsible for distributing these poisons in our community.”

After his prison term, Acosta will be required to serve three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

