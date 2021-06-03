Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Why and when do COVID-19 vaccines expire?

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:19 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - How long do vaccines last?

That’s now a critical question as the Biden administration prepares to send tens of millions of unused COVID-19 doses abroad to help curb the pandemic.

Some state officials have said in recent days that some unused doses may expire by the end of the month, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that looming expiration dates were a factor as the administration works to get the doses sent out as quickly as possible.

Many drugs and vaccines can last for years if stored properly, but all can eventually start losing effectiveness much like how food can degrade in a pantry. Vaccine providers keep an eye on the expiration dates that come with each batch, to ensure they’re using up their supplies in time.

Expiration dates for vaccines are determined based on data the manufacturer submits to regulators proving how long the shots stay at the right strength, said former Food and Drug Administration vaccine chief Norman Baylor.

It’s called a “potency assay,” and it can vary by vaccine. Some vaccines, such as tetanus shots, typically last two years if properly stored.

Like many perishable items, COVID-19 vaccines remain stable longer at lower temperatures.

The vaccines authorized in the U.S., made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, can last for up to about six months from the time of manufacture, depending on how they’re stored.

But the COVID-19 vaccines are new, and those expiration dates eventually could be extended because the companies have continued to test samples of batches in the months since the shots first rolled out, Baylor explained.

——

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Nevada
Nevada bans racially offensive mascots and ‘sundown sirens’
One person was killed in a rollover crash at I-580 and S. Virginia Street in Reno, Nev. on June...
Driver identified in early morning fatal accident on I-580 at S. Virginia
Seneca Newmoon and Raven Savage both had multiple warrants issued for their arrest.
Two in custody after late-night standoff
Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, left, and Justin Tyron Jackson
Two Oregon men face life in prison for Reno murder
No injuries were reported in a Friday morning crash in Cold Springs.
Man cited for failure to yield in Cold Springs crash

Latest News

From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 back steps to deter tax dodging by multinational firms
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times...
Justice Dept. says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records
Friends, family and supporters of man killed in officer-involved shooting start memorial ...
Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies
Friends, family and supporters of man killed in officer-involved shooting start memorial ...
Family of Minn. man killed by US Marshals speaks out
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash.
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash