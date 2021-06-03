Driver identified in early morning fatal accident on I-580 at S. Virginia

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The woman killed after a rollover accident on Interstate 580 at South Virginia Street early Thursday has been identified as Nicole Gaugh, 38, of Reno, the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Gaugh was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Renown Regional Medical Center. The cause and manner of death are still being investigated.

6:00 A.M. UPDATE: The northbound I-580 off-ramp at S. Virginia street is back open.

ORGINAL STORY: A woman is dead after a rollover crash in south Reno Thursday morning. Reno police say an SUV was headed north on I-580 and went off the road at the S. Virginia Street off-ramp. The vehicle hit a boulder and fence. The driver was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Firefighters were able to extricate her, but she later died at the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The northbound off-ramp from I-580 to S. Virginia Street is closed while the scene is cleared. It’s expected to reopen by 6 a.m.

Check back with this story for updates on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.