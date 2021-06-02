WATCH: Where are we now?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is asking where are we now?

We kept our word one year ago to push along conversations about improving race relations in our community and beyond. Since the murder of George Floyd, we have all witnessed a riot in downtown Reno, global protests, toppled monuments and the circulation of the mantra and movement: Black Lives Matter. There is a racial reckoning happening in this country and it’s the uncomfortable truth that is unfolding right in front of us.

This special two-part series features conversations with Black Nevadans, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, and a check-in with some of those businesses damaged at the beginning of the pandemic.

