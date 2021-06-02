Street Vibrations returns, increased traffic safety a priority

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Declining COVID-19 numbers in Washoe County is great news for event organizers who had to cancel in 2020. Street Vibrations Spring Rally is making its return to the Biggest Little City this weekend, but more large gatherings mean increased opportunity for accidents.

Bikers from across the state will be flooding Reno this weekend for the 11th annual event.

“Music, metal, and motorcycles, that’s the theme,” Randy Burke, Event Promoter with Roadshows, Inc. said.

It’s a kick-off for summer 2021 after everything was essentially canceled last year.

Burke added, “You can bring mom and dad, sister and brother, grandma and grandpa, and everything is appropriate for all of them.”

Rally organizers say protecting guests, riders, and staff is their top priority.

“There’s space between vendors, space for people to hang out because we are anticipating a big crowd,” Michael “Coach” McNulty, Event and Site Manager with Roadshows, Inc. said, “If you feel like wearing your mask, then wear your mask. If you don’t feel like wearing your mask, then don’t wear it.”

Traffic safety is also top of mind, especially as the state has seen an increase in motorcyclist and bicyclist fatalities from this time last year, according to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

“One life is too many, and when we look at how preventable these are, by just simply slowing down, always buckling up, driving sober, and looking for vulnerable road users, that would eliminate almost 90% of our fatalities,” Andrew Bennett, Public Information Officer with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety said.

With plenty of excitement for this in-person event, it’s also important to be mindful of all the added bikes and pedestrians on the road.

Bennett added, “Plan ahead. We want to make sure that you know where you’re going, you allow plenty of time so you’re not rushing and you’re not speeding, but we need to make sure that we’re watching out for each other.”

Street Vibrations Spring Rally is happening at a new location this year called the Neon Line District, located behind the Sands Regency. It’s going on Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.