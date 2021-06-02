Nevada bids for first-in-the-nation primary

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevadans in *both major political parties*... may have a greater voice in selecting the next nominees... in the next presidential election.and-- thanks to a bill passed in the closing hours of the legislature-- they could be ... even the “first in the nation” to make their choices known.

Nevada assumed a much higher profile in the nation’s political conversation in 2008 when--with-Senator Harry Reid’s backing--it moved its caucus to third on the calendar. Greater attention from the campaigns followed, but the caucus itself was new to most voters who showed up expecting something like election day and found instead a confusing, time-consuming process.

“Then they kept changing the rules every four years,” says Dr.Fred Lokken, political science professor at the Truckee Meadows Community College, “and that made if very complicated for anyone wanting to participate because if you did it last time, you’d expect it to be the same this time and it wasn’t.”

If you listened to the reaction of some back then, you likely heard some wonder out loud, why we couldn’t have a primary with its familiar process and rules. That conversation eventually led to passage in the waning hours of the legislature of AB 126, replacing the party-run caucuses with a state-run primary.

Lokken--a longtime observer of Nevada politics-- says it’s a positive move.

“All we have to do is look at the data of participation even from the closed primaries we had back in the 90′s and realize it was greater than we had in any of our caucuses.”

The bill sets up a closed primary. Only those registered in a party may vote in that party’s primary. The same rules and procedures apply. Early voting, mail-in ballots allowed. And it sets a definite date for the primary--the next to the last Tuesday in January. That potentially sets up a conflict with the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary. Both states jealously defend their early dates. But when that debate starts Lokken says Nevada has a strong case to make for going first.

“We are far more reflective of the nation than are either New Hampshire or Iowa and I think after the debacles of the 2020 caucuses where both states had so many problems with their processes and are so not like America, there’s a strong argument for the national parties to take a look this and consider it.”

The national political parties, of course, are still to be heard from. That’s where the debate will now be joined.

But, assuming the governor signs the bill--and he has been supportive--expect even more attention from the candidates and campaigns in 2024.

