Tuesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re hitting mid-90′s today as strong high pressure will bring hot valley temperatures this week with a few records possible Wednesday and Thursday, some lower valley locations could even hit triple digits. Temperatures cool off over the weekend with winds increasing as low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoons with storms expected to move into Mono and Mineral counties Friday.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

