Advertisement

Tuesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:56 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re hitting mid-90′s today as strong high pressure will bring hot valley temperatures this week with a few records possible Wednesday and Thursday, some lower valley locations could even hit triple digits. Temperatures cool off over the weekend with winds increasing as low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoons with storms expected to move into Mono and Mineral counties Friday.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP investigates a deadly wrong-way crash on Pyramid Highway on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Wrong-way driver killed in Pyramid Highway crash
William Starky and Kathleen Leach
Missing mother and son found safe
Nevada’s eviction moratorium expires Monday
Crews put out a fire that burned a mobile home and spread to nearby brush off Mt. Rose Highway...
Logan Meadows Fire burns half acre off Mt. Rose Highway
Off-duty RPD officer helps rescue girl pinned by car in Graeagle

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Monday AM Web Weather
Sunday Web Weather
Sunday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Friday AM Web Weather