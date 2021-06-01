The Road Ahead with RTC: Lemmon Drive Project Update

SPONSORED: The RTC will start construction on phase one of the Lemmon Drive project this July. Phase one of the Lemmon Drive Project will widen Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road. The project will increase capacity, improve safety, and provide multimodal transportation choices.

The new roadway design will improve traffic flow with longer left-turn lane queues from southbound Lemmon Drive to Buck Drive and northbound Lemmon Drive to Military Road, and a new diverging-diamond interchange at US 395 and Lemmon Drive. To improve safety for everyone, a continuous raised median will prevent left turns into or out of businesses, and reduce crashes and vehicle conflicts. In addition, U-turn movements will be accommodated at approximately 1,000 feet north of Sky Vista Parkway.

For pedestrians and bicyclists, the design includes a separated, 10-foot-wide, shared-use path along the west side of Lemmon Drive, and an adjoining sidewalk along the east side, and bike lanes in both directions. Construction on phase one is anticipated to take approximately one year to complete.

Learn more at NorthValleysImprovements.com.