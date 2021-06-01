Advertisement

Steven Seagal joins Russian political party

FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.
FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Action star Steven Seagal has joined a political party in Russia.

State news agency TASS reports the U.S.-born actor was given a membership card for a party called A Just Russia – For Truth by the party’s chairman.

He was previously a member of the For Truth party, one of the parties that merged to form A Just Russia – For Truth, according to TASS.

Seagal will reportedly work with the party on environmental issues.

The party said Seagal can’t run for office because of his U.S. citizenship, but foreign citizens can join political parties as long as they also hold Russian citizenship.

Seagal was granted his Russian citizenship in 2016.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP investigates a deadly wrong-way crash on Pyramid Highway on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Wrong-way driver killed in Pyramid Highway crash
William Starky and Kathleen Leach
Missing mother and son found safe
Nevada’s eviction moratorium expires Monday
Crews put out a fire that burned a mobile home and spread to nearby brush off Mt. Rose Highway...
Logan Meadows Fire burns half acre off Mt. Rose Highway
Off-duty RPD officer helps rescue girl pinned by car in Graeagle

Latest News

This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden to suspend oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
LIVE: Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Aerial: Law enforcement responds to LA County fire station shooting
KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive for seniors underway.
KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive for seniors underway
Covid-19 case counts are dropping to the lowest levels in more than a year and cities across...
Covid-19 cases fall as officials lift restrictions