Sparks Marina Swim Beach remains closed due to lifeguard shortage

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks needs more lifeguards. The city announced Tuesday that the shortage is forcing them to keep the Sparks Marina Swim Beach closed until further notice.

“We have been actively recruiting, but so far have not had enough applicants to fill the open lifeguard positions,” said acting Parks and Recreation Director Tony Pehle. “We encourage anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard to apply soon.”

Currently, the City of Sparks has enough lifeguards to open Alf Sorensen and Deer Park pools, but depending on the staffing situation throughout the summer, the city may have to shorten hours or reduce the number of days the pools are open.

Anyone interested in applying for a lifeguard position can do so here.

The City of Sparks provides all lifeguard training and certifications and working hours and days are flexible.

