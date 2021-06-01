Advertisement

KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive for seniors underway

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive is underway to give relief to seniors in the summer heat.

KOLO 8 is partnering with the Washoe County Human Services Agency in an effort to collect fans for our most vulnerable.

The public is asked to donate new fans for our seniors from now through the month of August.

Those 60 and older can pick-up a fan curbside Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Washoe County Senior Center, which is located at 1155 E. 9th St., building E.

Seniors are asked to contact Washoe County Senior Services at (775) 328-2575 ext. 9 to see if a fan is available before coming by.

Seniors without air conditioning and those who have not previously participated in the program are a priority.

Due to COVID-19, Washoe County Senior Services staff will disinfect every boxed fan before distributing to a senior.

New fans must still be in the box and dropped off or picked up curbside at Washoe County Senior Services at 1155 E. Ninth St., building E. Fans can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Only donations of new fans in the box will be accepted.

The Carson City Senior Center is also accepting new fans for seniors. You can drop them off at 911 Beverly Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP investigates a deadly wrong-way crash on Pyramid Highway on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Wrong-way driver killed in Pyramid Highway crash
William Starky and Kathleen Leach
Missing mother and son found safe
Nevada’s eviction moratorium expires Monday
Crews put out a fire that burned a mobile home and spread to nearby brush off Mt. Rose Highway...
Logan Meadows Fire burns half acre off Mt. Rose Highway
Off-duty RPD officer helps rescue girl pinned by car in Graeagle

Latest News

Hundreds were in attendance for Monday's ceremony in Fernley
Hundreds gather for Memorial Day ceremony in Fernley
Remembering the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years later
Remembering the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years later
Black Wall Street Reno influenced by affluent, segregated neighborhood in Oklahoma
Remembering the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years later
What an earthquake means for Lake Tahoe, surrounding communities
What an earthquake means for Lake Tahoe, surrounding communities