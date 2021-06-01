KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive for seniors underway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive is underway to give relief to seniors in the summer heat.

KOLO 8 is partnering with the Washoe County Human Services Agency in an effort to collect fans for our most vulnerable.

The public is asked to donate new fans for our seniors from now through the month of August.

Those 60 and older can pick-up a fan curbside Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Washoe County Senior Center, which is located at 1155 E. 9th St., building E.

Seniors are asked to contact Washoe County Senior Services at (775) 328-2575 ext. 9 to see if a fan is available before coming by.

Seniors without air conditioning and those who have not previously participated in the program are a priority.

Due to COVID-19, Washoe County Senior Services staff will disinfect every boxed fan before distributing to a senior.

New fans must still be in the box and dropped off or picked up curbside at Washoe County Senior Services at 1155 E. Ninth St., building E. Fans can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Only donations of new fans in the box will be accepted.

The Carson City Senior Center is also accepting new fans for seniors. You can drop them off at 911 Beverly Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

