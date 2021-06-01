Advertisement

Kayaker launches effort to paddle 2,400 miles to Hawaii

By Justin Andrews
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:39 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Cyril Derreumaux is on his way from San Francisco to Hawaii in a kayak.

His solo venture across roughly 2,400 miles of open ocean is only the second of its kind.

Derreumaux set off early Monday from San Francisco Bay to the cheers of family and friends.

“No fears. I’ve prepared,” he said. “I feel serene. I feel ready. I’ve been waiting for this day, and conditions are perfect.”

Derreumaux’s custom-fitted vessel is about 23 feet long with a carbon fiber shell and a small cabin. It’s specifically designed for his journey.

If he runs into some rough weather, he will have to climb inside the cabin and hunker down.

The 44-year-old said he’s hoping to show his physical strength in the 70 days he’s estimating it’ll take to get to Hawaii.

“Put all the experience I had with my first crossing to this tiny, little boat,” Derreumaux said. “Safety first, safety first, adventure and enjoy the moment.”

For food, he’s carrying with him a mix of freeze-dried meals, high-calorie bars, and smoothie powders.

Only one person is known to have kayaked alone across this portion of the Pacific. That was in 1987.

Derreumaux has a tracking website where people can see his progress.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP investigates a deadly wrong-way crash on Pyramid Highway on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Wrong-way driver killed in Pyramid Highway crash
William Starky and Kathleen Leach
Missing mother and son found safe
Nevada’s eviction moratorium expires Monday
Crews put out a fire that burned a mobile home and spread to nearby brush off Mt. Rose Highway...
Logan Meadows Fire burns half acre off Mt. Rose Highway
Off-duty RPD officer helps rescue girl pinned by car in Graeagle

Latest News

This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden to suspend oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
LIVE: Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Aerial: Law enforcement responds to LA County fire station shooting
KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive for seniors underway.
KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive for seniors underway
Covid-19 case counts are dropping to the lowest levels in more than a year and cities across...
Covid-19 cases fall as officials lift restrictions