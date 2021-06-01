Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks Asian American police officer

By Dion Lim
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Surveillance video shows the moments Friday evening when an Asian American police officer responds to a call about a man attempting to assault women in Chinatown and then is assaulted herself.

“He’s a big guy,” said witness Michael Waldorf. “He had a death grip on her, and he was not letting go.”

San Francisco police were already familiar with the man, identified as 33-year-old Gerardo Contreras, following a 911 call a day earlier.

He was allegedly making threats, saying he “specializes in killing Asian people.”

The video shows the officer approach Contreras, tell him to turn around and put his hands on his head.

When she asks if he has a weapon, Contreras turns back around and attacks the officer, knocking her to the ground.

Bystanders jumped in to help, including Waldorf who had just finished eating at a nearby restaurant.

“I felt like it was an emergency,” Waldorf said. “If we didn’t get him off of her right away, he could really do some damage.”

San Francisco Police Department backup quickly arrived on the scene and the man was arrested.

According to law enforcement documents, Contreras has prior arrests, including aggravated assault, elder abuse and assaults on officers in other parts of California.

It’s unclear if he was ever convicted.

“Some people are not safe for society, and he clearly is not. He should not be let out,” Waldorf said.

The officer who was attacked sustained minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

