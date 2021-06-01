Carson City teacher authors new fantasy novel

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kinkade DeJoseph is known by a different name these days. The P.E. teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary recently published a novel, under the pen name Michael K. Falciani.

“Even people who don’t necessarily like me that much, seem to enjoy the book,” joked DeJoseph. “Which I felt like, I must have been doing something correctly there.”

It’s called “The Raven and the Crow: Dark Storm Rising”, and is the first of a six-book series.

“It is in the vane of Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones,” explained DeJoseph. ‘It’s based on adventure and excitement and sword play and magic. But it’s also based on family and betrayal, and how you can and can’t trust one another.”

The early reviews are impressive. Five stars on Amazon; 4.6 on Goodreads. But the limited release did need a few changes, including a new cover. For that he reached out to Carson High School.

“I talked to the graphic arts department over at the high school to see if they’d be interested,” said DeJoseph. “I think we had 30 or 40 students who put in for this, and it was really difficult to narrow down the top two because there were so many good ones.”

Ultimately, Damien King’s design was chosen for the book cover.

A P.E. teacher Bordewich Bray Elementary recently published a novel, under the pen name Michael K Falciani. (Kinkade DeJoseph)

“There was this one scene that stood out to me, which was this waterfall scene. And I thought that went pretty well with the fantasy setting,” said King. “Having this is like super big for taking off a career.”

Jaden Anderson’s design was chosen for the logo, which will be used for the entire “The Raven and the Crow” series.

A P.E. teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary recently published a novel, under the pen name Michael K. Falciani. (Kinkade DeJoseph)

“One of the scenes in the book was described with a red sun, so I wanted to really play off of that,” said Anderson. “It’s really rewarding. They liked my design. It’s kind of what I’ve been working for,”

It was a big opportunity for both graduating seniors.

“They were able to sign contracts with publishers; they were able to meet with a publisher,” added DeJospeh. “I mean so many good things. And the publisher got a great cover, so I think this was a win for everybody.”

And it’s just the start for the teacher known as Mr. DeJoseph to his students, and Michael K. Falciani to his readers.

“I wanted to honor my father,” explained DeJoseph. “His name is Michael DeJoseph. Michael K. Falciani; Falciani was a family name. I like the sound of it. I wanted to honor him, and I wanted to honor the rest of my family.”

He’s already finished the second book in the series, and is currently working on the third novel. He’s also got plans for a three-part prequel, and has written a short-story. He is also writing a separate novel on a different topic.

“I’ve gotten a lot of good positive feedback from students, and I think they’re just excited,” continued DeJoseph. “I think they’re excited for me. It’s really nice that they feel that way.”

The new edition of ‘The Raven and the Crow: Dark Storm Rising” is expected to be released on June 15th.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.