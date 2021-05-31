Advertisement

Wrong-way driver killed in Pyramid Highway crash

NHP investigates a deadly wrong-way crash on Pyramid Highway on Monday, May 31, 2021.
NHP investigates a deadly wrong-way crash on Pyramid Highway on Monday, May 31, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:24 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man driving the wrong way was killed in a crash on Pyramid Highway early Monday morning. It happened just after 4:30 a.m. at Pyramid Highway and Sky Ranch Boulevard. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed while troopers cleared the scene.

Investigators are working to determine how the man who was killed got onto the road the wrong way.

