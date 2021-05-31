Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: FlexRIDE Service to Incline Village/Sand Harbor Begins

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPONSORED: The RTC is launching a new pilot program with FlexRIDE transit service from South Reno to Incline Village and Sand Harbor on Memorial Day weekend. This new service will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The service endpoints will be The Summit mall’s park-and-ride area and Incline Village and Sand Harbor using Mt. Rose Highway/State Route 431. The cost is just $5 per one-way trip per person, with an extra $2 Sand Harbor park access fee per person. RTC’s vehicles are ADA accessible and can also carry bicycles.

To book this service, please call RTC Washoe FlexRIDE at (775) 335-0035 to schedule your ride. Because this is a new service and the RTC has limited space, please schedule your FlexRIDE trip between The Summit and Incline Village or Sand Harbor at least 24 hours in advance. Forget about searching for parking spaces at Lake Tahoe, and instead, leave the driving to the RTC. For an affordable price, riders will be able to relax and enjoy the famous scenery as they travel to the “gem of the Sierra” with ease and in comfort.

Providing an affordable public transit connection between the Truckee Meadows and Incline Village will reduce traffic congestion and parking issues, while also improving sustainability and access for everyone. To learn more, just go to https://www.rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation/flexride/. You can learn all about this service and see maps of the RTC’s new and existing FlexRIDE service zones. And remember – masks are required when taking transit.

