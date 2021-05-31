Remembering the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years later

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 100 balloons 100 years later.

On Sunday afternoon supporters of Black Wall Street Reno - a youth empowerment organization - came to Stewart Park in Reno to remember a tragic event in history from May 31, 1921.

“It’s recognizing the loss and the sacrifices as well as understanding the position that we play,” said RoMar Tolliver, co-founder of Black Wall Street Reno. “It’s time to build and get back to (the successes of the original Black Wall Street).”

On that day a white mob raided an affluent, segregated neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma known as Black Wall Street - the wealthiest Black community at the time in the United States. The attack came after someone accused Black shoe-shiner, Dick Rowland, of assaulting Sarah Page, a white elevator operator. It’s unclear just how many people died, but historical records and estimates say the number of Black people killed could be anywhere from dozens to hundreds. The entire Greenwood District was lost.

“That’s not just the only place (race-influenced destruction) happened,” said Donald Griffin, Black Wall Street Reno’s other co-founder. “It happened in Florida as well. Every time we (as a Black community) try to bring ourselves up by the bootstraps something happens so we want (others) to know we’re still struggling to get back on our feet.”

Now, Griffin and Tolliver are creating their own success stories influenced by the accomplishments of the original Black Wall Street. The two men host classes and tutoring sessions. They also started an informative exhibit in the Nevada Art Museum.

“Black Wall Street of Reno is about the children,” said Griffin. “We’re building leaders and having them become teachers, governors, and leaders for the Black community.”

Black Wall Street Reno’s resource center at 351 South Wells Avenue Suite 100 gives Northern Nevada’s youth a chance.

“Work with each other. That’s the only way we’re going to be able to pay it forward and build some generational wealth and establish some community bonds,” Tolliver said of rising up.

Black Wall Street Reno is always looking for volunteers to help empower the next generation.

