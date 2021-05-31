Advertisement

Off-duty RPD officer helps rescue girl pinned by car in Graeagle

(FOX 8)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAEAGLE, Calif. (KOLO) - An off-duty Reno Police officer is credited with helping a 17-year-old girl who was pinned between a car and a building in Graeagle.

It happened Sunday, May 30 just before 2:30 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol said Frank Thompson of Clio, California was revving his engine while parked then backed out of his parking spot at a high rate of speed causing him to lose traction. He stopped in the middle of the parking lot, still revving his engine. He hit the gas and reversed, again spinning his tires. As his Camaro backed up, he hit a 17-year-old girl from Carson City and pinned her against a building, officials said. She was pinned for about 10 seconds before bystanders jumped into action, including the off-duty officer. He opened the car door and put the Camaro in neutral before pushing the car off of the girl.

The officer used a tourniquet on the girl’s leg before she was taken to Reno via CareFlight.

Thompson was arrested for reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

Anyone with more information about the incident or video are asked to contact the Quincy-CHP Office at 530-283-1100.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting graphic
One injured early Sunday in west Sparks shooting; reward offered
William Starky and Kathleen Leach
Missing mother and son found safe
NHP investigates a deadly wrong-way crash on Pyramid Highway on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Wrong-way driver killed in Pyramid Highway crash
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided the enhanced digital image on...
Digitally enhanced image released of dead child found in Clark County
Tracy Comer submitted this photograph from the scene of a fatal crash in Silver Springs.
Fiery Silver Springs crash was fatal

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Hundreds were in attendance for Monday's ceremony in Fernley
Hundreds gather for Memorial Day ceremony in Fernley
William Starky and Kathleen Leach
Missing mother and son found safe
Nevada’s eviction moratorium expires Monday