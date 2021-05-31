Off-duty RPD officer helps rescue girl pinned by car in Graeagle

GRAEAGLE, Calif. (KOLO) - An off-duty Reno Police officer is credited with helping a 17-year-old girl who was pinned between a car and a building in Graeagle.

It happened Sunday, May 30 just before 2:30 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol said Frank Thompson of Clio, California was revving his engine while parked then backed out of his parking spot at a high rate of speed causing him to lose traction. He stopped in the middle of the parking lot, still revving his engine. He hit the gas and reversed, again spinning his tires. As his Camaro backed up, he hit a 17-year-old girl from Carson City and pinned her against a building, officials said. She was pinned for about 10 seconds before bystanders jumped into action, including the off-duty officer. He opened the car door and put the Camaro in neutral before pushing the car off of the girl.

The officer used a tourniquet on the girl’s leg before she was taken to Reno via CareFlight.

Thompson was arrested for reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

Anyone with more information about the incident or video are asked to contact the Quincy-CHP Office at 530-283-1100.

