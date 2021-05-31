Advertisement

Nevada’s eviction moratorium expires Monday

(Source: Pixabay)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s eviction moratorium expires Monday, May 31.

In an address back in March, Governor Steve Sisolak said the moratorium would not be extended again.

It was put in place to help tenants struggling during the pandemic.

CDC protections will stay in place through June, meaning no one will be evicted because the Federal Eviction Moratorium is still in effect. But landlords can now begin the eviction process through the courts.

Below are some resources for people looking for rental assistance:

Nevada Housing Division

Home Means Nevada

Nevada Rural Housing Authority

