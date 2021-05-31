Nevada to face UC Irvine in Stanford Regional

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) The Nevada baseball team is headed to Stanford as a No. 3 seed for NCAA Regionals. The Wolf Pack will face the No. 2 seed UC Irvine in game one this Friday, June 4 at 6 p.m. PT.

This will be the Wolf Pack’s fifth overall trip to NCAA Regionals in program history and its first since the year 2000. Nevada’s history in NCAA Regionals includes 2000, 1999, 1997 and 1994. The Pack also has a history of playing in the Stanford Regional as its last two trips to regionals in 2000 and 1999 were held in Stanford.

Nevada finished the regular season with a 25-18 overall record and a 22-9 mark in Mountain West play. The Wolf Pack clinched its spot in NCAA Regionals after winning its third Mountain West regular season title on Friday evening. The Silver & Blue is red hot heading into regionals as it finished the regular season winning 15 consecutive conference games dating back to April 24.

During the Pack’s run towards a Mountain West Championship, the team has been on fire on offense. In its recent 15-0 stretch in conference play, Nevada has compiled a team batting average of .391 and outscored its opponents 162-69. On the mound during that stretch the pitching staff has registered a team ERA of 4.61 and is holding opposing batters to just a .275 batting average. Overall this season Nevada ranks in the top five nationally in a few statistical categories including batting average (.319), doubles per game (2.43), double plays per game (1.02), and slugging percentage (.533).

Individually for the Wolf Pack redshirt junior infielder Tyler Bosetti set an NCAA record earlier in May with nine consecutive games with a home run. Bosetti is also one of the national leaders in doubles and doubles per game as he has hit 22 two baggers in 43 games this season. Redshirt senior Dillan Shrum has also garnered national attention as he currently leads the nation through the regular season by batting .479 through his 33 games played. Shrum has skyrocketed up the home run leaders list as well as he finished the regular season with 15 home runs, which leads the Mountain West.

Ticket information for the Stanford Regional will be available soon.

