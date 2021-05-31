Monday AM Web Weather
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:56 AM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure strengthens over the region through midweek with building heat as high temperatures rise several degrees each day. We are hitting a first 90 of the year so expect toasty afternoons the next few days. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoons in the Sierra. A few records are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures decline into the weekend with an uptick in winds as low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest.
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.