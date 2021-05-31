Monday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure strengthens over the region through midweek with building heat as high temperatures rise several degrees each day. We are hitting a first 90 of the year so expect toasty afternoons the next few days. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoons in the Sierra. A few records are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures decline into the weekend with an uptick in winds as low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.