Monday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:56 AM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure strengthens over the region through midweek with building heat as high temperatures rise several degrees each day. We are hitting a first 90 of the year so expect toasty afternoons the next few days. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoons in the Sierra. A few records are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures decline into the weekend with an uptick in winds as low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

8 Day Forecast
