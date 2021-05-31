Hundreds gather for Memorial Day ceremony in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - If you expected a light turnout for this day of remembrance at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, you’d be wrong. Cars lined up down the road with people wanting to attend Monday’s event.

“We come here not only to honor those that died, but for the families they left behind,” said Army veteran Sam Brown.

“Memorial day to me means there were a lot of people I know who didn’t make it,” said air force veteran Ernest Mancini. “We come here every year to see the flags and everything.”

An army vet himself, Congressman Mark Amodei was the event’s keynote speaker and hundreds of people were in attendance.

Jim McClain is one of Reno’s most well-known veterans thanks to his decades in radio, and says it was an event he wasn’t going to miss.

“Pride in myself and my country,” he said when asked why he attended. “This is a special place. Good and bad, it’s still the best.”

It was mentioned that the next gathering at the cemetery will be Wreaths Across America in December, something that could not happen last year because of COVID.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.