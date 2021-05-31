Advertisement

Hundreds gather for Memorial Day ceremony in Fernley

By Ben Deach
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - If you expected a light turnout for this day of remembrance at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, you’d be wrong. Cars lined up down the road with people wanting to attend Monday’s event.

“We come here not only to honor those that died, but for the families they left behind,” said Army veteran Sam Brown.

“Memorial day to me means there were a lot of people I know who didn’t make it,” said air force veteran Ernest Mancini. “We come here every year to see the flags and everything.”

An army vet himself, Congressman Mark Amodei was the event’s keynote speaker and hundreds of people were in attendance.

Jim McClain is one of Reno’s most well-known veterans thanks to his decades in radio, and says it was an event he wasn’t going to miss.

“Pride in myself and my country,” he said when asked why he attended. “This is a special place. Good and bad, it’s still the best.”

It was mentioned that the next gathering at the cemetery will be Wreaths Across America in December, something that could not happen last year because of COVID.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting graphic
One injured early Sunday in west Sparks shooting; reward offered
William Starky and Kathleen Leach
Missing mother and son found safe
NHP investigates a deadly wrong-way crash on Pyramid Highway on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Wrong-way driver killed in Pyramid Highway crash
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided the enhanced digital image on...
Digitally enhanced image released of dead child found in Clark County
Tracy Comer submitted this photograph from the scene of a fatal crash in Silver Springs.
Fiery Silver Springs crash was fatal

Latest News

Remembering the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years later
Remembering the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years later
Black Wall Street Reno influenced by affluent, segregated neighborhood in Oklahoma
Remembering the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years later
What an earthquake means for Lake Tahoe, surrounding communities
What an earthquake means for Lake Tahoe, surrounding communities
Magnitude 4.2 'quake shakes area at 8:25 am
What an earthquake means for Lake Tahoe, surrounding communities