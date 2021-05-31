Advertisement

Logan Meadows Fire burns half acre off Mt. Rose Highway

Crews put out a fire that burned a mobile home and spread to nearby brush off Mt. Rose Highway...
Crews put out a fire that burned a mobile home and spread to nearby brush off Mt. Rose Highway Monday.(Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Twitter)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire put out a fire in south Reno Monday morning.

Smoke from the Logan Meadows Fire was spotted around 9 a.m. May 31, 2021.

Officials said a mobile home was burning in the area of Logan Meadows Lane off Mt. Rose Highway. The fire spread to nearby brush and grew to about a half acre before it was extinguished.

No one was inside the mobile home at the time. Officials said it was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews will likely be on scene overnight making sure there are no flare ups.

Crews extinguish a mobile home and brush fire Monday morning off Mt. Rose Highway.
Crews extinguish a mobile home and brush fire Monday morning off Mt. Rose Highway.(KOLO)
Crews respond to a fire in south Reno Monday morning.
Crews respond to a fire in south Reno Monday morning.(KOLO)

