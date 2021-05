RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Expect a mostly sunny Sunday, with a warming trend through next week. Memorial Day will likely bring the first 90 of the year for Reno, with low 80s for Lake Tahoe. Record highs are likely next week, as the mercury continues to climb. Thunderstorm chances will lessen and remain over the high terrain of the Sierra, south of Highway 50. -Jeff