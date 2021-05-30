Sparks police: Illegal U-turn caused crash that injured motorcyclist

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -An illegal U-turn caused an accident with a motorcycle Saturday afternoon in the industrial area of Sparks and sent the motorcyclist to the hospital, the Sparks Police Department reported Sunday.

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue.

Police said the driver of a motor vehicle was cited for an illegal U-turn that caused the crash and led to the motorcyclist being ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was in stable condition at the hospital.

Both the motorcycle and the vehicle had significant damage.

Police said alcohol and speed were not factors in the accident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 775-353-2231.

