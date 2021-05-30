Advertisement

Single-engine Cessna flips at Minden-Tahoe Airport

Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -A small airplane flipped Sunday after landing at the Minden-Tahoe Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

At about 1:15 p.m., a single-engine Cessna 182 landed, veered off the runway and flipped over, the FAA said.

The aircraft is registered to Skyking Aviation Services in Carson City.

Douglas County public safety referred questions about possible injuries to the airport, where no one could be reached for comment.

