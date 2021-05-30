Advertisement

Reno police seek two it considers missing and endangered

William Starky and Kathleen Leach
William Starky and Kathleen Leach(Reno Police Department)
By Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asked for the public’s help to find two people it described as missing and endangered.

Kathleen Leach and her son, William Starky, were last heard from on May 28 at about 10 p.m. Police said her family said this unusual.

Leach has a medical condition that requires medication.

Police officers and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies checked several addresses but could not locate them.

Leach drives a black 2016 Jeep Commander with Nevada license plate 098-L55. Police described her as 5 feet, 7 inches and about 158 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. William is 2 years old with blond hair and blue eyes and I considered tall for his age, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2115 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

