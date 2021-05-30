Rainiers dance all over Aces as Reno loses 7-1

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - The Aces’ bats were quieted by the Rainiers on Saturday, falling to Tacoma, 7-1, at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Blake Lalli’s squad is still off to the best start in franchise history with a 15-6 record.

The Aces’ 7-9 batters, Bryan Holaday, Renae Martinez and Camden Duzenack, were steady on the back end, putting forth a combined 6-for-12 effort at the dish with an RBI.

Seth Beer was battered at the dish, getting plunked twice by Tacoma’s pitchers.

Josh VanMeter extended his hit streak to four with a double in the fifth.

Tacoma’s Travis Blankenhorn hit a three-run home run in the opening frame to put the Reno in an early 3-0 hole.

The Aces and the Rainiers exchanged scoreless half-innings before Reno’s Camden Duzenack drove in a run on an RBI groundout to short in the bottom of the second, bringing Henry Ramos in from third and cutting the lead to two, 3-1.

It did not take long for Tacoma to respond as Cal Raleigh lined a solo homer to right and pushed the advantage back to three, 4-1, in the third.

Following a scoreless fourth, Taylor Trammell and Dillon Thomas each took a pitch deep to the right side of the outfield, taking a 6-1 advantage on the solo shots.

Neither squad put a run on the board in the sixth, but Tacoma continued to push Reno further away in the seventh. Jantzen Witte lined an RBI double down the right-field line, boosting the Rainiers’ lead to six, 7-1.

Reno returns to action for a Sunday matinee against Tacoma, with the first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. PT. Corbin Martin is slated to make his third start of the season with the Aces. Sunday’s contest can be heard on renoaces.com or KPLY 630 AM locally with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

