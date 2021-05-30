Advertisement

Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:36 AM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A hat shop in Tennessee faces criticism for selling yellow Star of David badges, similar to those Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust, that read “not vaccinated.”

The Nashville store, named Hatwrks, advertised the item Friday in a now-deleted Instagram post showing a woman smiling and wearing the star on her chest.

Jewish people were forced to wear similar badges in German-occupied areas during World War II to indicate they were Jews.

Outrage about the shop’s merchandise swiftly followed the post, and protesters staged a demonstration outside Hatwrks Saturday.

“When you take a symbol like the yellow star that was foisted upon Jews to ostracize them and make them victims and then they took all those people and brought them onto boxcars and annihilated them,” said protester Ron Rivlin. “Don’t belittle the memories of 6 million Jews by using that symbol.”

Also on Saturday, Stetson announced on Twitter it would be pulling its products from the store as a result of “the offensive content and opinions shared.”

Several posts from the Hatwrks Instagram account seemed to address the controversy. In one late Saturday, the store apologized for “any insensitivity,” saying there was no intent to trivialize the Star of David.

The incident comes shortly after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., made comparisons between the COVID-19 pandemic and the Holocaust.

She tweeted Tuesday, “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.”

Greene’s comments were met with swift backlash, including from within her own party.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WSMV contributed to this story via CNN Newsource.

Most Read

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided the enhanced digital image on...
Digitally enhanced image released of dead child found in Clark County
Tracy Comer submitted this photograph from the scene of a fatal crash in Silver Springs.
Fiery Silver Springs crash was fatal
Possible kidnap attempt reported near Spanish Springs High
A crash on the Pyramid Highway about a mile north of Axe Handle Canyon Road.
Pyramid Highway crash a reminder to drive safely, authorities say
Magnitude 4.2 'quake shakes area at 8:25 am
What an earthquake means for Lake Tahoe, surrounding communities

Latest News

Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field through the first turn on the start of the...
Helio Castroneves wins Indianapolis 500 for 4th time
In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo Susie Lee, then a Democratic candidate for Nevada's 3rd...
Nevada congresswoman announces divorce
Nevada Legislature
Mining tax plan ups stakes in Nevada Legislature’s last days
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue released this photo of a fire at the south end of Pyramid Lake.
Small Pyramid Lake fire put out Saturday night
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue shared this photo of an escaped campfire that temporarily closed...
Escaped campfire temporarily closes railroad west of Verdi