Possible kidnap attempt reported near Spanish Springs High

(KOSA)
By Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report Saturday morning of a possible attempted kidnapping Thursday morning near Spanish Springs High School.

This is the report the sheriff’s office received:

A 15-year-old girl was around Goldeneye Parkway and Eagle Canyon Drive to meet up with a friend at about 7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Thursday. A man driving an older white two-door sedan described as having dirty windows, old paint, a large scratch down the left front bumper and a Nevada license plate pulled up next to the girl. He had been driving south on Goldeneye Parkway toward Eagle Canyon Drive as he approached.

The man demanded she get in. She said no and again he demanded she get in. She yelled “No!”

Deputies canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses or evidence. The case will be turned over to Washoe County School District police.

They ask anyone with information about the incident to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

