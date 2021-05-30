Advertisement

One injured early Sunday in west Sparks shooting

Shooting graphic
Shooting graphic(WALB)
By Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:34 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was taken to the hospital for treatment early Sunday after a shooting in west Sparks.

The Sparks Police Department said it got a report of gunshots at the Oak Room Lounge at 1955 Oddie Blvd. at 2:21 a.m.

Police arrived to find vehicles speeding from the parking lot and police could still hear gunshots.

Police found the crime scene and learned there had been an altercation before shots were fired. A shooting victim was treated at Renown Regional Medical Center for injuries police said were not life-threatening.

Police are still trying to find the suspect and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or by going to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

