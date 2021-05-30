Nevada congresswoman announces divorce

LAS VEGAS (AP) - U.S. Rep. Susie Lee and her husband are divorcing.

The second-term Nevada Democrat announced the separation in a statement on Friday, calling it a “difficult but mutual decision.”

Lee says she and her husband, Dan, will continue to co-parent their two children.

Lee represents the 3rd Congressional District, which spans from the California border through Henderson and Boulder City to the Arizona border.

It’s one of the state’s most competitive and is considered a swing district, but its boundaries may change after the every-decade redistricting.

