RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A wildfire that reached an eighth of an acre temporarily closed the railroad early Sunday at the California border west of Verdi, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

The fire was just off Interstate 80. It reached about 100 feet by 50 feet.

An escaped campfire caused it, TMFR reported.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.