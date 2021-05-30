Advertisement

Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.(Source: Merseyside Police via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:35 AM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England (CNN) - A drug dealer from the United Kingdom was arrested after police analyzed his fingerprints from a photo he sent of himself holding a block of cheese.

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced last Friday to 13 years and six months in prison, according to police. He pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.

Authorities say Stewart’s “love of Stilton cheese” led to his arrest.

Police identified Stewart through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a...
Police identified Stewart through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a block of Stilton cheese in the palm of his hand.(Source: Merseyside Police via CNN)

Police intercepted a photo Stewart sent through an encrypted messaging service called EncroChat. He was identified through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a block of Stilton cheese in the palm of his hand.

The arrest was part of an international operation targeting criminals who used EncroChat, to which law enforcement officials in Europe gained access. UK officials say tens of thousands of criminals across the globe used it to coordinate their illegal actions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided the enhanced digital image on...
Digitally enhanced image released of dead child found in Clark County
Tracy Comer submitted this photograph from the scene of a fatal crash in Silver Springs.
Fiery Silver Springs crash was fatal
Possible kidnap attempt reported near Spanish Springs High
A crash on the Pyramid Highway about a mile north of Axe Handle Canyon Road.
Pyramid Highway crash a reminder to drive safely, authorities say
Magnitude 4.2 'quake shakes area at 8:25 am
What an earthquake means for Lake Tahoe, surrounding communities

Latest News

Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field through the first turn on the start of the...
Helio Castroneves wins Indianapolis 500 for 4th time
In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo Susie Lee, then a Democratic candidate for Nevada's 3rd...
Nevada congresswoman announces divorce
Nevada Legislature
Mining tax plan ups stakes in Nevada Legislature’s last days
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue released this photo of a fire at the south end of Pyramid Lake.
Small Pyramid Lake fire put out Saturday night
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue shared this photo of an escaped campfire that temporarily closed...
Escaped campfire temporarily closes railroad west of Verdi