Climber rescued from Hunter Creek area on Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday rescued a climber who got stuck Sunday on the Hunter Creek Trail southwest of Reno.

The stranded 27-year-old climber called for help at about 11 a.m. He was in the Hunter Creek’Trail Gully and was stuck in the middle of a hill, unable to go up or down, the sheriff’s office said. While he was an experienced climber, he did not have the proper equipment, the sheriff’s office said.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and HASTY volunteers and the Truckee Meadows Search & Rescue rescued him using high and low ropes to help the man to safety and they walked out together at about 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. It described it as a difficult rescue.

