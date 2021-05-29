Advertisement

Wild Island Waterpark open for season

By Noah Bond
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:35 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -- Wild Island Waterpark opened its slides and pools to the public for the first time in 2021 on May 28.

Season pass holders enjoyed the park on the opening day from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., but it will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. this weekend and on Memorial Day.

“People have really enjoyed it. They were cooped up and they want to come out and get some Vitamin D and enjoy normalcy. We’re happy to provide that,” said Wild Island Waterpark General Manager, Scott Carothers.

You can buy season passes at the discounted rate of $110.99, before prices jump Monday night.

The Waterpark is hiring 220 people for this season and is following CDC protocols.

Masks are optional for people who are vaccinated.

