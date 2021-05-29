State Capitol to reopen to the public

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - State officials have announced the reopening of the Nevada capitol building in Carson City. It’s been closed since March of 2020, but starting June 1st you can visit with an appointment.

Employees and guests will only be allowed to enter through the east entrance, and the latest CDC guidelines on masks will be in place.

Guided tours will resume, but will be capped at 5 people, and self-guided tours are still not allowed. Public meetings can now happen starting on June 1 as well. Members of the public wishing to attend scheduled meetings will be allowed into the building to attend the meeting only.

To learn more about tours and visiting the capitol, visit the Travel Nevada website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.