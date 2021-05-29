Advertisement

Pyramid Highway crash a reminder to drive safely, authorities say

A crash on the Pyramid Highway about a mile north of Axe Handle Canyon Road.
A crash on the Pyramid Highway about a mile north of Axe Handle Canyon Road.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Emergency crews had to extricate someone from a crash Friday at about 5:30 p.m. on the Pyramid Highway, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue reported Saturday.

They are asking people to drive carefully on the holiday weekend.

The person was taken by Care Flight for treatment following the crash about a mile north of Axe Handle Canyon Road, TMFR reported.

The crash involved two vehicles.

