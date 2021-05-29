Pyramid Highway crash a reminder to drive safely, authorities say

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Emergency crews had to extricate someone from a crash Friday at about 5:30 p.m. on the Pyramid Highway, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue reported Saturday.

They are asking people to drive carefully on the holiday weekend.

The person was taken by Care Flight for treatment following the crash about a mile north of Axe Handle Canyon Road, TMFR reported.

The crash involved two vehicles.

