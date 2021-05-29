Advertisement

Possibly feral dogs to be rounded up in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff's Office released this photo of what may be feral dogs in Carson City.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office released this photo of what may be feral dogs in Carson City.(CCSO)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:20 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City sheriff’s Office has received reports of three dogs, possibly feral, roaming on the south and west sides of Carson City.

The sheriff’s office is trying to round up the dos and asks for the public to call 775-887-2677 to report the dogs and not call 911.

The dogs may be living in the Stewart Indian Colony and the Nevada Humane Society contacted the colony to see if there can locate any owners.

The sheriff’s office said the goal is to safely capture the dogs, provide any needed medical attention, and rehabilitate them if owners cannot be found. There are no plans to euthanize the dogs.

Deputies will assist in the capture and Carson City Animal Control will conduct the capture.

“Citizens are urged to not approach or attempt to capture the dogs, as they may run or become reactive,” the sheriff’s office said.

