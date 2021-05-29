Advertisement

Nevada governor lifts ban on Uber, Lyft surge pricing

By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is allowing Uber and Lyft to resume surge pricing, which was banned during the pandemic.

The Democratic governor signed an emergency order late Friday restoring surge pricing immediately.

App-based ride-hailing companies generally raise their prices during periods of high demand. But that’s been banned during the public health emergency due to protections against price gouging during times of crisis. Uber has said the loss of surge pricing led to a shortage of drivers because it depressed their earnings.

The company last month urged users to pressure Sisolak to ease the restriction.

