Advertisement

Major theater chains drop mask requirements for vaccinated moviegoers

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a...
AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a mask inside their theaters.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:05 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Major movie theater chains are ditching their face mask requirements.

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a mask inside their theaters.

For others, masks will now be “strongly encouraged,” but can be removed when eating or drinking.

The cinema chains point to latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance in making the changes but will abide by any more stringent state or local ordinances.

Theaters will continue other COVID-19 health safety measures, including reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Employees will still be required to wear face coverings.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magnitude 4.2 'quake shakes area at 8:25 am
What an earthquake means for Lake Tahoe, surrounding communities
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released this sketch of a child found dead north...
8-year-old boy thought dead is alive; Vegas police trying to identify body
NHP investigates a crash on US 395 near Plymouth Drive.
3 people injured in crash on US 395 in Douglas County
New Public Safety Center located at 911 Kuenzli St. in Reno.
Reno Police Department begins transition to Public Safety Center
Project expected to be complete by Christmas of 2022
Old Harrah’s in Reno to become new apartments, office and retail space

Latest News

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released this sketch of a child found dead north...
8-year-old boy thought dead is alive; Vegas police trying to identify body
Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his...
Singer B.J. Thomas dies of lung cancer
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photograph of the scene of a double fatal involving a...
2 killed in wrong-way crash in Vegas; impairment suspected
Tracy Comer submitted this photograph from the scene of a fatal crash in Silver Springs.
Fiery Silver Springs crash was fatal