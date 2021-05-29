Fiery Silver Springs crash was fatal

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead after a tractor-trailer rig crashed into a 2000 Honda Accord Friday in Silver Springs.

The crash happened at the roundabout for U.S. 50 Alternate and U.S. 95 at about 7:30 p.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The tractor-trailer was going south on U.S. 50 Alternate and as it approached the roundabout it crashed into the Honda, which was driving in front of it.

The impact pushed the Honda into the median and killed a person inside.

The tractor-trailer caught fire and the truck driver had to be taken by Care Flight to a Reno hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No names have been released at this time.

