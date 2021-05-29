Advertisement

Crowds expected at the airport this weekend

Traveler at Reno Tahoe Airport
Traveler at Reno Tahoe Airport(Ed Pearce)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:04 PM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The pent-up travel demand everyone’s talked about wasn’t evident at the Reno Tahoe International Airport late Friday afternoon.

Some travelers arriving. Few lining up at the ticket counter. The shops mostly open, but largely empty. It didn’t look like a Friday before a holiday weekend, but looks can be deceiving. This particular moment apparently didn’t tell the whole story.

“We have record crowds, almost pre-Covid like numbers,” says airport spokeswoman Annie Turner. We’re excited to see it. It’s going to be busy here at the airport so expect that when you come.”

And so-she says--for those who haven’t traveled in awhile--and that’s most of us--the usual advice applies.

“There are going to be lines inevitably. people are used to the ease of Reno airport travel, but there’s going to be parking deviation potentially because of full lots. TSA lines because of a hiring shortage. So, get here early. It will relieve a lot of stress.”

Travelers will find some changes--new equipment in the TSA, but they are expected--if anything--to make things a little more efficient.

One thing hasn’t changed. Masks are still required in the terminal and on any flight.

So mask up. Have a good flight. Travel safe.

