3 people injured in crash on US 395 in Douglas County

INDIAN HILLS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent 3 people to the hospital Friday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 395 between Carson City and Minden.

NHP says says a pickup truck was heading north on the highway and failed to yield when attempting to turn onto Plymouth Drive, hitting a sedan. 3 people had to be taken to Renown for non-life threatening injuries, including both drivers. There were also 2 kids involved, but they were uninjured.

NHP says it does not appear that impairment was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.