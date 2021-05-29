2 killed in wrong-way crash in Vegas; impairment suspected

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Highway Patrol says a driver and a passenger in a pickup truck were killed Saturday in a head-on collision with a wrong-way vehicle in metro Las Vegas.

The Highway Patrol said impairment was suspected in the Saturday morning crash in northbound lanes of U.S. 95.

According to the Highway Patrol, the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a pickup, was transported to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. No identities were released.

