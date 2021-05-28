Advertisement

Vitalant encouraging people to donate with or without COVID-19 vaccine

Vitalant expecting fewer donations heading into summer season.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:51 AM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Vitalant said a common misconception from the community could impact the blood supply.

According to Vitalant’s Scott Edward people think they cannot donate blood because they received the COVID-19 vaccine, but that’s not true.

Edward said Vitalant has seen a decline in appointments since April, when the vaccine was made available to the general population. “All of a sudden they would postpone for a couple of weeks and we would see a drop maybe about 8% to 10% of what we were expecting for April.”

Edward added, “The vaccine itself has no impact on the blood supply.” The organization is encouraging people to give whether or not they’re vaccinated. “Our core question that we have for all donors is – are you feeling well and healthy today?”

He continued, “So the vaccine fits in that category, some people have reaction to vaccines as far as headache, or feeling fatigue for a couple days, and some people the vaccine didn’t impact them, our main concern is – do you feel well – and if you feel well, please come and donate.”

The start of the summer travel season as people take post-pandemic vacations could make the problem even worse. “We are concerned the start of June that there will be a drop in blood donations throughout the whole United States, not just northern Nevada.”

Edward is hopeful blood drives return back to normal by early fall. “We are hopeful that August, September we’ll really start seeing an increase in levels as far as community support with booking community blood drives.”

Currently, if you’re vaccinated you don’t have to wear a mask while donating. If you aren’t vaccinated, you are required to wear a mask.

If you donate blood you can enter into a Hawaii vacation raffle and get a free pint of ice cream.

Click here to find out where you can donate.

